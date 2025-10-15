India falls to 85th rank in 2025 Henley Passport Index

22:03

File image





Last year, India's passport was ranked 80th on the list with visa-free travel to 62 destinations.





Singapore continues to be the most powerful passport with visa-free access to 193 countries.





South Korea is second on the list this year with 190 countries and Japan is third, allowing travel to 189 countries.





Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland share the fourth rank with visa-free access to 188 countries while Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands share the fifth rank, allowing travel without a visa to 187 countries.





Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Sweden are at the sixth place with visa-free access to 186 countries. Australia, Czechia, Malta and Poland share the seventh rank with visa-free access to 185 countries.





The eighth rank is shared by Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom with visa-free access to 184 countries.





Canada is at ninth rank with visa-free access to 183 countries.









Latvia and Liechtenstein make up the top 10 with visa-free access to 182 countries. -- PTI

India has fallen to the 85th rank in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 57 countries.