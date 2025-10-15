HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Immense joy, pride: Shah on Ahmedabad recommended as proposed host of 2030 CWG

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
20:23
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the recommendation of Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board for Ahmedabad as the proposed host for the 2030 edition of the international multi-sport event, saying it was a matter of immense joy and pride for India. 

A final decision will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly after the recommendation is sent to the full membership of Commonwealth Sport. 

Getting the Games' hosting rights would also be significant in India's quest to become an Olympic host in 2036, also in Ahmedabad. 

"A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on the Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad," Shah wrote on X. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire

Pakistan announced a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan following deadly border clashes. The agreement aims to facilitate dialogue and find a resolution to the conflict.

LIVE! This is Tejashwi's net worth as per poll affidavit
LIVE! This is Tejashwi's net worth as per poll affidavit

China files complaint against India over EV, battery sops
China files complaint against India over EV, battery sops

China has filed a complaint against India in the World Trade Organization (WTO) over New Delhi's subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the ministry will look at the detailed...

Indian-origin US advisor held for keeping 'TOP SECRET' docs
Indian-origin US advisor held for keeping 'TOP SECRET' docs

According to the Justice Department, Tellis, 64, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment think-tank, served as an unpaid senior adviser to the State Department and was also a contractor with the...

Pakistan army kills over 40 Afghan Taliban attackers
Pakistan army kills over 40 Afghan Taliban attackers

The Afghan Taliban attacked four locations in the Spin Boldak area of PoK's Balochistan province, which were effectively repulsed by Pakistani Forces, the army said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO