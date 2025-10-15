Immense joy, pride: Shah on Ahmedabad recommended as proposed host of 2030 CWG

20:23





A final decision will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly after the recommendation is sent to the full membership of Commonwealth Sport.





Getting the Games' hosting rights would also be significant in India's quest to become an Olympic host in 2036, also in Ahmedabad.





"A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on the Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad," Shah wrote on X. -- PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the recommendation of Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board for Ahmedabad as the proposed host for the 2030 edition of the international multi-sport event, saying it was a matter of immense joy and pride for India.