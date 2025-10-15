Haryana IPS officer's autopsy begins after wife's OK

11:55

The process was initiated only after his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, gave her formal consent and identified the body.





According to officials, a team comprising senior forensic experts, histology specialists, and medical officers conducted the postmortem examination under strict supervision.





The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police, which is probing the high-profile case, was also present throughout the procedure to ensure complete transparency. The entire postmortem process was recorded on video as per protocol in sensitive and high-stakes investigations.





Officials said the delay in conducting the postmortem was due to the absence of family consent, which was finally granted.





"The postmortem will help determine the precise cause of death and corroborate forensic evidence collected from the scene," a senior police official said.





On October 7, senior IPS officer was found dead at his private residence in Chandigarh with a gunshot wound. His service weapon, an eight-page "final note," and a will were recovered from the scene.





Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the late IPS officer, had made some serious accusations against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia (Transferedm but posting pending). She is demanding a registration of an FIR against the two of them.





Kumar's wife has filed a written complaint to the police, where she stated that her husband had been facing caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation for a long time. She also claimed that before his death, her husband had left behind a suicide noteFollowing the FIR, Chandigarh Police formed a six-member SIT to probe the matter.





The team, led by senior police officials, has been carrying out a detailed investigation that includes visits to Rohtak, examination of the officer's service and personal records, and coordination with the Haryana Government to obtain crucial documents.





The late officer's laptop are yet to be handed over to the police. The laptop, considered a key piece of digital evidence, is expected to provide insight into the officer's final days and possible communication records before his death.





The outcome of the postmortem and subsequent forensic examination is expected to play a decisive role in determining the actual sequence of events. The case has drawn significant public attention, with senior bureaucrats and police officials across Haryana and Chandigarh expressing grief and calling for a fair and transparent investigation into the circumstances leading to the officer's death. -- ANI

The postmortem of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar began on Wednesday at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, nine days after his death.