Haryana IPS death: 31-member team to submit report tomorrow

Committee spokesperson Jai Narayan, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, stated that they had given the Haryana government a two-day ultimatum and had two demands.





He mentioned that if their demands are not met, the committee will later declare its final decision. Narayan also raised the issue of ASI's death in Rohtak on Tuesday.





Narayan said that both the officials were from the Haryana government, and still no action has been taken in both the cases. Earlier on Tuesday, the body of a police personnel was found under suspicious circumstances in a room built near an agricultural field in the Ladhot village of Rohtak.





According to Superintendent of Police Rohtak, Surendra Singh Bhoria, the victim was identified as Sandeep, who worked as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police.





He stated that the forensic team has been called to the incident site and an investigation is underway.





"This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest. His body has been found. A forensic team has been called here and an investigation is being carried out. He was posted in Cyber Cell," Bhoria told reporters.





"It has been unanimously decided that the Haryana government and Chandigarh administration are given a 48-hour ultimatum. Both officers were of the Haryana government. Haryana government has not taken any action yet. In the other case, the FIR is registered in Chandigarh. A 48-hour ultimatum was given to the Chandigarh administration that if our demand is not met, then we will declare our final decision," Jai Narayan told reporters.





The spokesperson stated that the committee had presented two demands to the Haryana government, which included the removal of the Rohtak SP and the Haryana DGP. He noted that the government has sent the DGP on leave but has not been suspended.





"We had two demands from the Haryana government; two officers are responsible in this case. SP Rohtak and Haryana DGP. Haryana government sent the DGP on leave and a DGP in charge has been appointed. He has not been suspended. Tomorrow we will give a memorandum to the Chandigarh Governor demanding that he take strict action," he said.





Deceased officer Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, and in the "final note" he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities." -- ANI

