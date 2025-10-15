HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa minister and ex-CM Ravi Naik passes away

Wed, 15 October 2025
Goa's agriculture minister and former chief minister Ravi Naik passed away on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest, family sources said.
  
Naik, 79, suffered cardiac arrest at his hometown, 30 km away from Panaji, the sources said. He was shifted to a private hospital in Ponda town where he was declared dead around 1 am.

He is survived by his wife, two children, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. The last rites would be conducted at 3 pm on Wednesday.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence at Khadpabandh in Ponda where thousands of people gathered to pay tributes to the leader.

Paying tributes to Naik, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said his leadership, humility and contribution to the public welfare will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and Cabinet Minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister, and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state's Governance and people."

"His leadership, humility and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," Sawant wrote on X.

Naik was seven times MLA (six times from Ponda assembly constituency and once from Marcaim assembly constituency) as a candidate of parties including Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and the BJP over the years. -- PTI

