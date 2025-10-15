HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Five militants arrested in Manipur

Wed, 15 October 2025
23:04
Security forces arrested five militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Manipur's Imphal West and East districts, a police statement said on Wednesday. 

The police arrested two active cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) outfit from Haobam Marak Lourembam Leikai area in Imphal West district on Tuesday. 

They were identified as Leishangthem Shinghajit Meitei (22) and Sorokhaibam Dayananda Singh (28). 

One 9mm pistol with a magazine was seized from their possession. 

UNLF-P signed a peace pact with the Centre in 2023, but its members continue to be arrested for their alleged involvement in extortion and arms smuggling. 

Security forces also arrested two active cadres of the banned PREPAK outfit on Wednesday from the foothills of Ngariyan in Imphal East district. They have been identified as Laitonjam Lucky Singh and Soraisham Athoi Singh. 

One cadre of the banned outfit KCP (PWG), identified as Md Imran Khan (20), was arrested from his residence at Kairang Chingya Awang Leikai in Imphal East district on Wednesday. -- PTI

