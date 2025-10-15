HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DRDO-developed military combat parachute system tested at 32K ft altitude

Wed, 15 October 2025
21:38
File image
A military combat parachute system, indigenously developed by the DRDO, has been "successfully" tested at an altitude of 32,000 ft, opening doors for induction of indigenous parachute systems, officials said on Wednesday. 

This achievement makes the military combat parachute system (MCPS), the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian armed forces, capable of deployment above 25,000 ft, the defence ministry said. 

The MCPS was developed by DRDO laboratories -- Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra and Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, Bengaluru. 

It has "successfully undergone a combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 ft," the ministry said in a statement. 

The jump was executed by the test jumpers of the Indian Air Force, showcasing the efficiency, reliability and advanced design of the indigenous system, it said. 

The ministry said, it incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities, enabling paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately, and land at designated zones. 

The system has compatibility with Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), also "providing the freedom of use against any adversary of our choice, and is not susceptible to interference or denial of service by outside parties or nations," it said. 

NavIC is an indigenous satellite navigation system. -- PTI

