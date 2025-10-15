HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Don't want Durgapur gangrape case to turn into RG Kar: NCW

Wed, 15 October 2025
14:23
The accused in the Durgapur gangrape case
On Durgapur alleged gangrape case, NCW Member Archana Majumdar says, "The day after the incident, I met her at the hospital where she was being treated. Her bleeding had stopped, but she was very weak, and she continued receiving medicine and treatment. Psychologically and emotionally, she was distressed and unable to think about what happened to her.

"We immediately went there, talked to the girl, and took her statement. However, despite their assurances, we learned that the police had arrested a sixth suspect, in addition to the five initial suspects. However, according to the girl's statement, she went with her friend. 

"The three people went towards the forest. One raped her; two molested her; two others took 200 rupees and her mobile, then didn't return it. The police must protect the victim, especially newspapers alleging that all suspects are somehow connected to the ruling party. 

According to the victim's statement, there were not six people. Our job was to prevent this incident from turning into another R G Kar. If the police are under political pressure or influence, then the commission will not forgive this. We have to meet the police repeatedly.

"We have the girl's statement, as well as all photos and videos. The crime scene forensics were not checked initially. Do police realise its importance? It's unclear if this was intentional or careless, but it certainly happened.

"She (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) must pay attention to the girls of West Bengal. She should give them security." 

The Durgapur Police on Tuesday made significant progress in the alleged MBBS student gang rape case. Initially, five accused were arrested, and now, the police have apprehended the victim's friend, marking the sixth arrest in the case. 

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate stated that the victim's friend was taken into custody for questioning, and his role in the incident is being investigated. 

Earlier, Asansol-Durgapur Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Kumar Choudhary said that police have arrested five people in connection with the Durgapur gangrape case, whose presence has been established at the crime scene. 

