Delhi's first cloud seeding trial likely after Diwali, awaiting IMD nod: Sirsa

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Sirsa said that pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned.





The aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region, he added.





"The entire setup is ready from permissions to pilot training. The aircraft are fitted with cloud seeding equipment, and pilots have flown over the target areas to prepare. Now, we are just waiting for the IMD's approval," he said.





The first trial is expected to take place the day after Diwali or shortly thereafter, depending on suitable weather conditions.





The Delhi government's cloud seeding project -- a major commitment by the BJP-led administration -- has been postponed multiple times due to various reasons. Initially scheduled for July, it was delayed due to monsoon, changing weather patterns, disturbances and now lack of suitable cloud cover. -- PTI

