Centre to bring new drug law after MP cough syrup deaths

Wed, 15 October 2025
23:38
The Union government has decided to strengthen the drug monitoring system in the country after the recent tragic incident of child deaths due to cough syrup reported in Madhya Pradesh.

A new law is being proposed to grant statutory powers to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to regulate the manufacture, distribution, and sale of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics.

According to the sources, the proposed law, titled "Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Act 2025," aims to ensure accountability and transparency in the entire process, from manufacturing to marketing. The bill will replace the existing 1940 Act and will be aligned with international standards."

The CDSCO will be empowered to take immediate action against spurious or substandard drugs in the country. 

"The licensing process will be fully digitised and better coordination between state-level regulators and enhanced capacity of laboratories," the sources said.

The government aims to bring significant improvements to the drug monitoring system, making it more stringent and accountable. -- PTI

Pakistan announced a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan following deadly border clashes. The agreement aims to facilitate dialogue and find a resolution to the conflict.

