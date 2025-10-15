HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BRICS was an attack on dollar, says Trump

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
12:11
image
US President Donald Trump said that "BRICS was an attack on the dollar" and noted that countries that want to deal in dollars have an "advantage" over those that do not.

He categorically asserted that the US will impose tariffs on countries that wish to join the ten-member bloc.

Trump made the remarks during a bilateral lunch with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House.

"I'm very strong on the dollar, and anybody that wants to deal in dollars, they have an advantage over people that aren't," Trump said. 

"I told anybody that wants to be in BRICS, that's fine, but we're going to put tariffs on your nation... Everybody dropped out. They're all dropping out of BRICS.""BRICS was an attack on the dollar and I said, you want to play that game, I'm going to put tariffs on all of your products coming into the US. They said, like I said, we're dropping out of BRICS...They don't even talk about it anymore," he added.

The grouping, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has now expanded to ten full members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.

Trump has previously labelled BRICS as a coalition of countries working against US interests. "BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti-United States, and India is a member of that, if you can believe it. It's an attack on the dollar, and we're not going to let anybody attack the dollar," he said in an earlier statement.

However, India's position on the dollar remains clear. In response to rising speculation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasised that India has no intention of challenging the dollar's global role.

"Regarding the role of the dollar, we are realistic. We have no issue with the dollar, and our relations with the US are at their best. We have no interest in undermining the dollar," Jaishankar said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's neighbours are at war: 12 civilians dead
LIVE! India's neighbours are at war: 12 civilians dead

SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali
SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali

The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, relaxing the ban on green firecrackers as a temporary measure from October 18 to 21. The court has asked pollution control boards to monitor...

500 students stuck for 12 hours on Ahmedabad highway
500 students stuck for 12 hours on Ahmedabad highway

A massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district stranded more than 500 students and commuters for nearly 12 hours.

'This time, nothing is well in NDA': BJP's Bihar ally
'This time, nothing is well in NDA': BJP's Bihar ally

Kuswaha told reporters at the airport that "Everything will be fine. With this hope and belief, we are going to Delhi."

'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'
'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'

'A tally less than 150, even if it is 120 or 130, shall be a defeat for me'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO