BJP releases 2nd list of candidates, fields singer Maithili Thakur from...

17:23

Maithali Thakur with PM Modi

The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar. According to the list, Ram Chandra Prasad will contest from Hayaghat seat, while Chhoti Kumari and Rakesh Ojha from Chhapra and Shahpur, respectively. Birendra Kumar and Mahesh Paswan will fight the polls from Rosera and Agiaon seats, reserved for the Scheduled Castes. According to the list, Ranjan Kumar will contest from Muzaffarpur and Subhash Singh from Gopalganj seat. PTI