BJP releases 2nd list of candidates, fields singer Maithili Thakur from...

Wed, 15 October 2025
Maithali Thakur with PM Modi
The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar. According to the list, Ram Chandra Prasad will contest from Hayaghat seat, while Chhoti Kumari and Rakesh Ojha from Chhapra and Shahpur, respectively. Birendra Kumar and Mahesh Paswan will fight the polls from Rosera and Agiaon seats, reserved for the Scheduled Castes. According to the list, Ranjan Kumar will contest from Muzaffarpur and Subhash Singh from Gopalganj seat. PTI

LIVE! Durgapur rape victim's father apologises to Mamata
LIVE! Durgapur rape victim's father apologises to Mamata

India to send man into space by 2027, land on Moon by 2040
India to send man into space by 2027, land on Moon by 2040

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announces ambitious space program goals, including landing Indians on the Moon by 2040 and launching the 'Gaganyaan' mission in 2027. The agency is also working on a national space station and uncrewed missions.

What forced top Maoist leader Bhupathi to lay down arms
What forced top Maoist leader Bhupathi to lay down arms

Senior Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi surrendered to police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after negotiations. He was a founding member of the People's War Group (PWG) and carried a bounty of Rs 6...

Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68
Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68

Television star Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat and King Shivdutt in the fantasy drama Chandrakanta, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

Pakistan army kills over 40 Afghan Taliban attackers
Pakistan army kills over 40 Afghan Taliban attackers

The Afghan Taliban attacked four locations in the Spin Boldak area of PoK's Balochistan province, which were effectively repulsed by Pakistani Forces, the army said.

