BJP invites angry Kushwaha for talks

Wed, 15 October 2025
10:19
After ruling NDA's ally Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha publicly claimed that "nothing is well" in the NDA ahead of next month's Bihar assembly polls, the BJP top leadership has invited him to Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Kushwaha is reportedly angry following the allotment of two seats to his party under the seat-sharing arrangements going to LJP(R), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan. The two seats are Mahua and Dinara.

According to sources, Kushwaha  was keen to field his son Dipak Kushwaha from the Mahua seat.

Upset, Kushwaha has now asked his party leaders and workers not to attend the NDA candidates' filing of nomination papers. A senior RLM leader Fazal Imam Malik said that party will not tolerate any change in its allotted seats.

MI Khan in Patna

