Follow Rediff on:      
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi concludes six-day India visit

Wed, 15 October 2025
20:16
The six-day visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India has concluded on Wednesday, with the Taliban-appointed Minister returning to Kabul after a series of cultural and diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Before his departure, Muttaqi was presented with a sacred shawl and cap (Fez) belonging to Sheikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan by his family.

In a video shared by Hafiz Zia Ahmad, director of public communication for the Afghan foreign ministry, Muttaqi was seen receiving the shawl and cap.Ahmad wrote on X, "In India, from the family of Sheikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan, a piece of his shawl and one of his handcaps were presented to the Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as a token of honour and blessing."

Muttaqi received a warm welcome at the historic Darul Uloom Deoband seminary on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed gratitude to the local community and praised the positive direction of India-Afghanistan relations.

"The journey has been very good so far. Not just the people of Darul Uloom, but all the people of the area have come here. I am grateful for the warm welcome they extended to me," he said, adding that "The future of India-Afghanistan relations seems very bright." -- ANI

