HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AAP, BJP spar over CM's public Karwa Chauth celebration

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
08:58
image
The AAP and BJP traded barbs over Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Karwa Chauth celebration, with the opposition mocking the elaborate festivities, while the ruling party hit back, calling them "enemies of Sanatan Dharma."
   
Gupta celebrated Karwa Chauth at the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Sadan, with the event attended by many female politicians, spouses of Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, government officers, and other prominent women.
Bharadwaj shared a video on X talking about the celebration.
 
"Now Rekha Gupta ji celebrated Karwa Chauth. Rekha Gupta ji celebrated it with her husband. What's the big deal with that? Is it the first time someone has celebrated Karwa Chauth with their husband? You must have seen the video; it's everywhere. On one side is the husband, and on the other, around a hundred security guards, whose own wives couldn't celebrate because of this," he said.
 
Bharadwaj made the remarks on Sunday during the Diwali Milan event hosted by the party for autorickshaw drivers.
 
"Look at that video, a security guard is standing there holding her (Rekha Gupta's) Karwa Chauth thali. His own wife is probably watching the video, seeing her husband helping Rekha Gupta perform her Karwa Chauth rituals, thinking... This is the worth of your vote, that Rekha Gupta celebrated Karwa Chauth. Just look at the heavy price you people are paying for it," he said in the video.
 
Hitting back, the BJP said AAP must be pained by the fact that the chief minister celebrated the festival with hundreds of women.
 
"The enemies of Sanatan Dharma are deeply pained to see how the woman Chief Minister of Delhi is celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth with hundreds of women at her Jan Seva Sadan," the party said on X.
 
Hitting out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, they said that in his "sheesh mahal", people were not allowed.
 
In response, Bharadwaj shared the entire video of his speech. In the video, he also alleged that the BJP government is running on lies. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP, BJP spar over CM's public Karwa Chauth celebration
LIVE! AAP, BJP spar over CM's public Karwa Chauth celebration

Pak lost 100 soldiers, 12 jets during Op Sindoor: DGMO
Pak lost 100 soldiers, 12 jets during Op Sindoor: DGMO

Indian Army's Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai claims Pakistan lost over 100 military personnel along the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor and at least 12 aircraft during the conflict in May.

20 passengers burnt alive as Rajasthan bus catches fire
20 passengers burnt alive as Rajasthan bus catches fire

Twenty passengers were burnt alive and 16 were critically injured when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday, police said.

Sacked civic workers in MP vow to leave Sanatan Dharma
Sacked civic workers in MP vow to leave Sanatan Dharma

More than 150 daily wage employees of Chanderi Municipality in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district have threatened to renounce the "Sanatan Dharma" and embrace some other religion en masse after Diwali to protest their removal from...

Nitish changes practice, gives tickets amid rift buzz
Nitish changes practice, gives tickets amid rift buzz

Amidst speculation over the NDA seat-sharing deal in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed JD(U) tickets, while the BJP announced its first list of candidates. The INDIA bloc also faces internal challenges as parties prepare for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO