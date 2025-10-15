HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

6 detained leaders released, prohibitory orders lifted

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
21:43
image
Six leaders including a Congress councillor were released on bail after three weeks of detention following last month's violence in Leh, officials said on Wednesday. 

In a related development, the Leh district magistrate ordered withdrawal of all restrictions imposed under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which was imposed on September 24 following the violence that left four people dead and scores of others injured. 

According to officials, the leaders who were granted bail by a local court are Congress councillor from Upper Leh Stanzin Phuntsog Tsepak, Ladakh Buddhist Association women wing president Kunzes Dolma, Irfan Bari of Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, and Padma Stanzin, Jigmet Paljor and Stanzin Chospel from the Leh Apex Body. 

They were among several youth leaders who had surrendered in a local court following a police crackdown on the protesters allegedly involved in the widespread violence. 

More than 70 people were taken into custody by police and half of them have already been released on bail over the past week. 

The Leh Apex Body along with Kargil Democratic Alliance are pressing for release of all the detained persons including Sonam Wangchuk, judicial inquiry and adequate compensation for the family of the four slain persons and critically injured persons to resume the stalled dialogue with the Centre. 

In his order, the district magistrate announced withdrawal of restrictions under section 163 BNSS in the district with immediate effect. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire

Pakistan announced a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan following deadly border clashes. The agreement aims to facilitate dialogue and find a resolution to the conflict.

LIVE! WB Guv files Durgapur gang-rape report to Prez, MHA
LIVE! WB Guv files Durgapur gang-rape report to Prez, MHA

139 Maoists surrender in two days in Maha, Chhattisgarh
139 Maoists surrender in two days in Maha, Chhattisgarh

139 Naxalite cadres surrendered in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, marking a significant turning point in the fight against Left Wing Extremism. The surrenders included a top Maoist strategist and were hailed as a sign of the movement's...

Haryana IPS officer cremated; wife demands fair probe
Haryana IPS officer cremated; wife demands fair probe

The cremation of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar took place in Chandigarh following an autopsy, with his wife seeking an impartial probe into his death.

SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali
SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali

The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, relaxing the ban on green firecrackers as a temporary measure from October 18 to 21. The court has asked pollution control boards to monitor...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO