6 detained leaders released, prohibitory orders lifted

21:43





In a related development, the Leh district magistrate ordered withdrawal of all restrictions imposed under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which was imposed on September 24 following the violence that left four people dead and scores of others injured.





According to officials, the leaders who were granted bail by a local court are Congress councillor from Upper Leh Stanzin Phuntsog Tsepak, Ladakh Buddhist Association women wing president Kunzes Dolma, Irfan Bari of Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, and Padma Stanzin, Jigmet Paljor and Stanzin Chospel from the Leh Apex Body.





They were among several youth leaders who had surrendered in a local court following a police crackdown on the protesters allegedly involved in the widespread violence.





More than 70 people were taken into custody by police and half of them have already been released on bail over the past week.





The Leh Apex Body along with Kargil Democratic Alliance are pressing for release of all the detained persons including Sonam Wangchuk, judicial inquiry and adequate compensation for the family of the four slain persons and critically injured persons to resume the stalled dialogue with the Centre.





In his order, the district magistrate announced withdrawal of restrictions under section 163 BNSS in the district with immediate effect. -- PTI

Six leaders including a Congress councillor were released on bail after three weeks of detention following last month's violence in Leh, officials said on Wednesday.