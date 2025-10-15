HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

1100 indigenous drones to depict Ramayana in Ayodhya skies during Deepotsav

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
21:15
image
This year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya promises a stunning fusion of tradition and technology, with 1,100 indigenous drones lighting up the skies to recreate iconic Ramayana scenes, alongside 3-D holographic laser shows and over 26 lakh earthen lamps. 

According to the Uttar Pradesh tourism department, choreographed musical drone and 3-D holographic laser shows will be held on October 18 and 19, providing devotees with a mesmerising experience. 

The glow of over 26 lakh earthen lamps lit across 56 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi will add to the grandeur of the celebrations. 

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said the domestically developed drones will display breathtaking aerial formations depicting scenes such as "Jai Shri Ram", "Lord Ram with bow", "Hanuman carrying the Sanjeevani mountain", 'Ram Setu", and the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple". 

The 3-D holographic laser show will bring these visuals to life through music and light effects, creating a near-realistic experience for the audience. 

"The department of tourism and culture has always prioritised the fusion of faith, tradition, and innovation. Last year, a grand drone show featuring 500 drones was organised for the first time. To make Deepotsav 2025 even more magnificent, a new show with 1,100 drones has been planned," Singh said, adding that an additional drone show will also be held on October 18, ahead of the main event. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire

Pakistan announced a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan following deadly border clashes. The agreement aims to facilitate dialogue and find a resolution to the conflict.

LIVE! WB Guv files Durgapur gang-rape report to Prez, MHA
LIVE! WB Guv files Durgapur gang-rape report to Prez, MHA

139 Maoists surrender in two days in Maha, Chhattisgarh
139 Maoists surrender in two days in Maha, Chhattisgarh

139 Naxalite cadres surrendered in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, marking a significant turning point in the fight against Left Wing Extremism. The surrenders included a top Maoist strategist and were hailed as a sign of the movement's...

Haryana IPS officer cremated; wife demands fair probe
Haryana IPS officer cremated; wife demands fair probe

The cremation of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar took place in Chandigarh following an autopsy, with his wife seeking an impartial probe into his death.

SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali
SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali

The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, relaxing the ban on green firecrackers as a temporary measure from October 18 to 21. The court has asked pollution control boards to monitor...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO