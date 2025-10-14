'We Decided To Give Our Employees What Matters Most -- 9-day Diwali holiday'

12:22





In conversation with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Meet, the founder of Elite Marque, a Delhi-based communications company, who has set social media agog by giving his employees a nine-day Diwali holiday and is, in a way, showing the way to Indian corporates in how to build a strong, unbreakable employer-employee relationship that not only takes care of employee well-being but also ensures that business, revenues and profit generation does not have to always come at the cost of employees' well-being.