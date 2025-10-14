Stock markets fall for 2nd day on weak global trends

16:51





Reversing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 297.07 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,029.98. During the day, it dropped 545.43 points or 0.66 per cent to 81,781.62. The 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 81.85 points or 0.32 per cent to 25,145.50. Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Trent, Asian Paints and Axis Bank were the major laggards among Sensex stocks. However, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian and European markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.