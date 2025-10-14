HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets fall for 2nd day on weak global trends

Tue, 14 October 2025
Share:
16:51
image
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian and European markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. 

Reversing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 297.07 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,029.98. During the day, it dropped 545.43 points or 0.66 per cent to 81,781.62. The 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 81.85 points or 0.32 per cent to 25,145.50. Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Trent, Asian Paints and Axis Bank were the major laggards among Sensex stocks. However, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Erdogan asks Meloni to stop smoking, she says...
LIVE! Erdogan asks Meloni to stop smoking, she says...

Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself
Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself

A Haryana Police ASI allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a video and note accusing a late IPS officer of corruption. The incident follows controversy surrounding the officer's death and allegations of caste-based discrimination...

2 deputy CMs, 6 ministers in BJP's 1st Bihar list
2 deputy CMs, 6 ministers in BJP's 1st Bihar list

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and state minister Renu Devi will contest from Katihar and Bettiah, respectively.

Raj, Uddhav, Pawar meet EC over voter list anomalies
Raj, Uddhav, Pawar meet EC over voter list anomalies

A delegation of Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Raj Thackeray, met with the state's chief electoral officer to raise concerns about alleged irregularities in the poll process, particularly...

Senior Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 6 cr surrenders
Senior Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 6 cr surrenders

Senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Bhupathi, surrendered to police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district along with 60 other cadres. Bhupathi, a key strategist in the banned organization, carried a significant bounty.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO