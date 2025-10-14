HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharjeel Imam to seek bail to contest Bihar polls

Tue, 14 October 2025
19:03
Student activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots case, on Tuesday withdrew his plea before a court in New Delhi seeking a 14-day interim bail to file his nomination and campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Imam's counsel submitted before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai that as his client's regular bail plea was pending before the Supreme Court, the interim relief would be sought from the top court.

Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim told the court that the plea was being withdrawn on technical grounds.

Earlier on Monday, Imam, who was arrested on August 25, 2020, had filed a plea seeking interim bail from November 15 to 29 to fight the polls from Bahadurganj assembly seat as an Independent.

The plea said, "There is no one to take care of and make arrangements for his nomination and campaign for the elections, except his younger brother, who is also currently looking after his ailing mother and providing for his family." -- PTI

