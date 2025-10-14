HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Red Cross to retrieve coffins of dead hostages: IDF

Tue, 14 October 2025
Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that the Red Cross is on its way to collect the coffins of the deceased Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into their custody. The IDF is prepared to receive additional coffins of deceased hostages expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit requests from the public to act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families of the hostages," IDF stated.

As Israel celebrated the return of the last 20 living hostages on the eve of Simchat Torah, IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, called it a defining moment.

In a post on X, he said, 'Today, after seven hundred and thirty-eight days, the last 20 living hostages have come home. This is a defining moment. A moment that belongs to the people of Israel and to all those who believe in humanity.'   -- ANI

The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also expected to be handed over as part of the deal.

Look at any picture or video of Donald Trump and infer if that inspires any thought of peace.Does he represent peace or does he symbolise aggression? asks Biswajit Dasgupta.

Two more persons were apprehended on Monday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, police said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said India's presence at the Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the level of a Minister of State, was in stark contrast to the heads of state gathered there, and wondered whether the...

'During the 5-day visit, Amir Khan Muttaqi would have, conceivably, bumped into our powerful security agencies one way or another and some interaction would have ensued, which, in turn, can lead to future dealings.''Indeed, this will be...

