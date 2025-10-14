Red Cross to retrieve coffins of dead hostages: IDF

00:24

Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that the Red Cross is on its way to collect the coffins of the deceased Israeli hostages held by Hamas.





"According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into their custody. The IDF is prepared to receive additional coffins of deceased hostages expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit requests from the public to act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families of the hostages," IDF stated.





As Israel celebrated the return of the last 20 living hostages on the eve of Simchat Torah, IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, called it a defining moment.





In a post on X, he said, 'Today, after seven hundred and thirty-eight days, the last 20 living hostages have come home. This is a defining moment. A moment that belongs to the people of Israel and to all those who believe in humanity.' -- ANI