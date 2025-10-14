HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Manjhi's party announces candidates for Bihar

Tue, 14 October 2025
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha on Tuesday announced its candidates for all six seats it has been allocated as a National Democratic Alliance constituent in the Bihar assembly polls.

The list shared on Manjhi's official X handle includes all four sitting MLAs of HAM, including his daughter-in-law Deepa (Imamganj) and her mother Jyoti Devi (Barachatti).

The other two sitting MLAs to have got tickets are Anil Kumar (Tekari) and Prafull Kumar Manjhi (Sikandra).

The remaining candidates are Romit Kumar (Atri) and Lalan Ram (Kutumba), who will take on second-term MLA and state Congress president Rajesh Kumar.

Barring Tekari and Atri, all the seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Manjhi, the MSME minister, represents the Gaya constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Sharing the list of candidates, the former chief minister posted a photo with all six candidates on X.

Elections will be held in the state in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.  -- PTI 

