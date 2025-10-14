HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticises B'lore; K'taka min says...

Tue, 14 October 2025
Share:
13:44
image
Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw raised concerns over Bengaluru's infrastructure after an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park questioned the city's poor roads and the amount of garbage around. 

Her comments followed an overseas business visitor's tour of Biocon Park, who raised questions about the state of the city's infrastructure. In a post on X, Shaw wrote, "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can't get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?'" 

In response to the criticism, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge told ANI that the visitor may not have seen the complete picture, adding that infrastructure work in the city is progressing rapidly. "I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they have seen. As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it," Kharge told ANI. 

Reacting further, Karnataka Minister MB Patil highlighted Mazumdar-Shaw's contributions to the state and cautioned against public criticism while development work is ongoing. 

"Kiran Mazumdar is a big asset to our state, our country. She has created a name for Bengaluru with Biocon. Bengaluru has also given back to her. It is mutual. Once there were potholes, and heavy rainfalls. Now it's been attended. Thousands of crores have been given, and the work is going on... When the work is going on, you tweeting it again is not in good taste," Patil said. Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar blamed the previous BJP government in the State for the potholes on roads.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Alert cops rescue 13 kids being trafficked to Goa
LIVE! Alert cops rescue 13 kids being trafficked to Goa

JD-U MLA on dharna, MP mulls exit as cracks appear in NDA
JD-U MLA on dharna, MP mulls exit as cracks appear in NDA

Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal, who is understood to have a slim chance of getting a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls, on Tuesday sat on a dharna near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence.

EC bars bulk SMSes, political ads in Bihar's 'silent hour'
EC bars bulk SMSes, political ads in Bihar's 'silent hour'

The Election Commission has warned against the use of bulk SMSes and audio messages during the 48-hour 'silence period' before the conclusion of voting in the Bihar assembly polls. The EC has also mandated pre-certification of political...

Google plans $15 bn AI hub in Visakhapatnam
Google plans $15 bn AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Google plans to invest $15 billion over the next five years in setting an artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam, a senior official of the company said on Tuesday.

TISS students booked for GN Saibaba death anniversary event
TISS students booked for GN Saibaba death anniversary event

Police in Mumbai have registered a case against students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for allegedly holding an unapproved event to mark the death anniversary of former DU professor G N Saibaba and raising slogans in support...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO