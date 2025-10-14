Google to invest $15 bn in setting up AI hub in Visakhapatnam

12:54





While speaking at a company event, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said that the new AI hub will combine AI infrastructure, new data centre capacity, large energy scale sources and expanded optical fibre network. "We plan to invest USD 15 billion over the next five years in setting up an AI hub in Visakhapatnam," Kurian said. PTI

