HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Google to invest $15 bn in setting up AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Tue, 14 October 2025
Share:
12:54
image
Google plans to invest USD 15 billion over the next five years in setting an artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam, a senior official of the company said on Tuesday. 

While speaking at a company event, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said that the new AI hub will combine AI infrastructure, new data centre capacity, large energy scale sources and expanded optical fibre network. "We plan to invest USD 15 billion over the next five years in setting up an AI hub in Visakhapatnam," Kurian said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Unhappy' Nitish Kumar summons JD-U leaders
LIVE! 'Unhappy' Nitish Kumar summons JD-U leaders

If you are Dalit, you can be...: Rahul on IPS officer's suicide
If you are Dalit, you can be...: Rahul on IPS officer's suicide

Gandhi said there was a lot of pressure on Kumar's family, particularly his two daughters.

WHO issues alert against Indian cough syrups. They are...
WHO issues alert against Indian cough syrups. They are...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an alert against three "substandard" oral cough syrups identified in India and urged national regulatory authorities worldwide to immediately notify it if these are detected in their country.

Drama in RJD camp: Lalu gives away tickets, Tejashwi stops it
Drama in RJD camp: Lalu gives away tickets, Tejashwi stops it

A stampede-like situation was witnessed on Monday outside 10, Circular Road, the bungalow allotted to the RJD supremo's wife Rabri Devi, a former CM, when the couple returned from Delhi, where they had appeared before a court.

Why I Gave My Staff 9-Day Diwali Holiday
Why I Gave My Staff 9-Day Diwali Holiday

'For us, it's not always about chasing revenue. It's about sustaining happiness and energy, because that's what drives long-term growth.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO