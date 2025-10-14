Gold hits record Rs 1.26 lakh/10g; silver Rs 1.62 lakh/kg!

12:31





On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery climbed Rs 2,301, or 1.84 per cent, to hit a new peak of Rs 1,26,930 per 10 grams.





The February 2026 contract for the yellow metal also surged Rs 2,450, or 1.94 per cent, to touch a record of Rs 1,28,220 per 10 grams. "Gold prices climbed to a record high as renewed US-China trade tensions exacerbated broader uncertainty, bolstering safe-haven demand, while the prospects of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve lent support, with silver also reaching an all-time peak," Manav Modi, Analyst Precious Metal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. -- PTI

Gold and silver prices on Tuesday scaled fresh record highs in the domestic futures trade, mirroring lifetime gains in the international markets as renewed US-China trade tensions and prospects of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve bolstered safe-haven demand.