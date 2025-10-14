HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gold hits record Rs 1.26 lakh/10g; silver Rs 1.62 lakh/kg!

Tue, 14 October 2025
Gold and silver prices on Tuesday scaled fresh record highs in the domestic futures trade, mirroring lifetime gains in the international markets as renewed US-China trade tensions and prospects of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve bolstered safe-haven demand. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery climbed Rs 2,301, or 1.84 per cent, to hit a new peak of Rs 1,26,930 per 10 grams. 

The February 2026 contract for the yellow metal also surged Rs 2,450, or 1.94 per cent, to touch a record of Rs 1,28,220 per 10 grams. "Gold prices climbed to a record high as renewed US-China trade tensions exacerbated broader uncertainty, bolstering safe-haven demand, while the prospects of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve lent support, with silver also reaching an all-time peak," Manav Modi, Analyst Precious Metal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. -- PTI

LIVE! 'Unhappy' Nitish Kumar summons JD-U leaders
If you are Dalit, you can be...: Rahul on IPS officer's suicide
Gandhi said there was a lot of pressure on Kumar's family, particularly his two daughters.

WHO issues alert against Indian cough syrups. They are...
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an alert against three "substandard" oral cough syrups identified in India and urged national regulatory authorities worldwide to immediately notify it if these are detected in their country.

Drama in RJD camp: Lalu gives away tickets, Tejashwi stops it
A stampede-like situation was witnessed on Monday outside 10, Circular Road, the bungalow allotted to the RJD supremo's wife Rabri Devi, a former CM, when the couple returned from Delhi, where they had appeared before a court.

Why I Gave My Staff 9-Day Diwali Holiday
'For us, it's not always about chasing revenue. It's about sustaining happiness and energy, because that's what drives long-term growth.'

