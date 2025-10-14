HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar polls

Tue, 14 October 2025
19:51
Folk singer Maithili Thakur joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar on Monday ahead of the assembly polls.

She joined the BJP in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal in Patna.

"Whatever party assigns me the job, I will do it," she said after joining the BJP.

Thakur, 25, had earlier expressed her willingness to contest the assembly polls after meeting senior BJP leaders.

She was awarded the prestigious 'Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar' of the Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) in 2021.

Born in Benipatti in Madhubani district, Maithili, along with her brothers Rishav and Ayachi, has performed at numerous national and international events and literature festivals following the viral success of their social media videos.

She has sung several folk songs in Maithili and Bhojpuri.

Elections will be held in the state in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

The votes will be counted on November 14.   -- PTI

