HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Fed up by blackmail, woman kills husband in connivance with mother

Tue, 14 October 2025
Share:
23:41
image
A man was allegedly drugged and strangulated to death by his wife and mother-in-law here over a property dispute, leading to the arrest of the two accused on Tuesday, police said.

The body of Sonu (35) was found in Jivana Guliyan village on Sunday morning, following which his brother filed a police complaint.

A case was registered against seven people based on the complaint, and an investigation was initiated, Binouli police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar Sharma said.

Probe revealed that Sonu had a long-standing property dispute with his mother-in-law. During interrogation, Sonu's wife Sonia and her mother Saroj confessed to killing him, the official said.

According to police, Sonia disclosed that her mother, who lived with her, had bought a plot for Rs 3 lakh some time ago, which is now valued at nearly Rs 30 lakh.

Sonu had been pressuring his mother-in-law to transfer the property into his name, police said, adding that Sonia claimed Sonu had secretly filmed her mother bathing and used the video to threaten that he would make it public if the plot was not transferred to him.

Troubled by the threats, the mother and daughter planned his murder, and on Saturday evening, they allegedly mixed sleeping pills in milk and gave it to Sonu.

When he fell into deep sleep, they strangled him with a rope and tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging the body, breaking his mobile phone and hiding it in a straw-filled room, police said.

They later performed his last rites.

Sharma said both accused women were produced in court on Tuesday and were sent to judicial custody.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

20 passengers burnt alive as Rajasthan bus catches fire
20 passengers burnt alive as Rajasthan bus catches fire

Twenty passengers were burnt alive and 16 were critically injured when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday, police said.

LIVE! Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier: Lt Gen
LIVE! Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier: Lt Gen

Pak lost 100 soldiers, 12 jets during Op Sindoor: DGMO
Pak lost 100 soldiers, 12 jets during Op Sindoor: DGMO

Indian Army's Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai claims Pakistan lost over 100 military personnel along the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor and at least 12 aircraft during the conflict in May.

Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself
Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself

A Haryana Police ASI allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a video and note accusing a late IPS officer of corruption. The incident follows controversy surrounding the officer's death and allegations of caste-based discrimination...

Nitish changes practice, gives tickets amid rift buzz
Nitish changes practice, gives tickets amid rift buzz

Amidst speculation over the NDA seat-sharing deal in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed JD(U) tickets, while the BJP announced its first list of candidates. The INDIA bloc also faces internal challenges as parties prepare for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO