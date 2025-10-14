HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Feast served to Kerala minister before it was offered to deity

Tue, 14 October 2025
Share:
23:13
image
A ritual controversy has erupted over the famous Aranmula Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya after allegations surfaced that the traditional feast was served to Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and other dignitaries before being offered to the deity of the Parthasarathi Temple.

The temple's tantri (chief priest), Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippad, informed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that a breach of custom had occurred and called for corrective rituals.

In a letter to the board, he directed that the organisers -- including members of the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, the temple advisory committee, and Devaswom officials -- must appear before the deity, make a public offering, and atone for the lapse.

The letter did not specify the nature of the breach or who was responsible.

The Tantri also instructed that an 11-para (a local measurement) rice feast be prepared, with offerings first made in the temple kitchen before being served to devotees.

Bhattathirippad further suggested in his letter that top officials and those who violated the custom should take an oath to ensure such a mistake is not repeated.

When asked for his reaction, Minister Vasavan said it was the tantri himself who served the sadya that day, and that a reply from him alone would be sufficient.

TDB President P S Prasanth said the issue had not come to his notice.

Sources said there has been widespread talk of a ritual breach during the Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya, but the Palliyoda Seva Sangham insists that all customary procedures and rituals were properly followed.

The feast, held on the birthday of Aranmula Parthasarathi, is traditionally supposed to be served only after being offered to the deity and after the noon puja, according to some accounts.

However, K V Sambadevan, president of the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, said this year's feast was conducted in the same manner as in previous years.

According to sources, the minister arrived at the temple at 10 am, lit the ceremonial lamp, and visited the shops where the Palliyodas were preparing for the feast. He later took part in the meal at the North Mandapam.

During this time, Agriculture Minister P Prasad served food to Minister Vasavan and also joined the ceremony.

However, some Palliyoda groups and social media users allege that this happened before the offerings were made to the deity.

Communist Party of India-Marxist leaders and former MLAs A Padmakumar and Raju Abraham were also present with the minister.

Reports say these events have been framed as a 'serious breach', sparking the current controversy.

The Vallasadya is a grand ritual feast held annually at the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple as part of the Ashtami Rohini festival marking Lord Krishna's birthday.

Known for its scale and devotion, the event draws thousands of devotees and boatmen who are served dozens of traditional dishes in a spirit of equality and reverence.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

20 passengers burnt alive as Rajasthan bus catches fire
20 passengers burnt alive as Rajasthan bus catches fire

Twenty passengers were burnt alive and 16 were critically injured when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday, police said.

LIVE! Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier: Lt Gen
LIVE! Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier: Lt Gen

Pak lost 100 soldiers, 12 jets during Op Sindoor: DGMO
Pak lost 100 soldiers, 12 jets during Op Sindoor: DGMO

Indian Army's Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai claims Pakistan lost over 100 military personnel along the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor and at least 12 aircraft during the conflict in May.

Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself
Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself

A Haryana Police ASI allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a video and note accusing a late IPS officer of corruption. The incident follows controversy surrounding the officer's death and allegations of caste-based discrimination...

Nitish changes practice, gives tickets amid rift buzz
Nitish changes practice, gives tickets amid rift buzz

Amidst speculation over the NDA seat-sharing deal in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed JD(U) tickets, while the BJP announced its first list of candidates. The INDIA bloc also faces internal challenges as parties prepare for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO