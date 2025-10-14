Father dies of heart attack after teen son dies in his lap

15:52

Representational image





The incident occurred in the Tethar area of Banihal, when Shabir Ahmed Gania (45) was taking his ailing son Sahil Ahmed (14) to a hospital. Sahil collapsed in his father's lap on the way. Unable to bear the shock, his father suffered a fatal heart attack, officials said. The duo's bodies were brought to the sub-district hospital in Banihal in the morning, they said. PTI

In a truly tragic incident, a man died of a heart attack after his son collapsed in his lap while they were on their way to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday morning, officials said.