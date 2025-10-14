HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Cop suicide proof Dalits unsafe in BJP govt: Priyanka

Tue, 14 October 2025
14:00
Rahul Gandhi meets the family of the IPS officer
Terming the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Singh a "blot" on the country, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the incident is proof that Dalits are neither safe nor is there justice for them under the BJP government. 

In a post on X, the Congress general secretary claimed that Kumar committed suicide due to caste-based harassment. "His family is wandering in search of justice, but no one is paying any heed," she said.

A 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar (52) allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. In an eight-page final note purportedly left behind by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including now-transferred Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities". 

In her post, Priyanka Gandhi further said, "This entire incident is proof that even after reaching high positions in BJP rule, people from the Dalit community are not safe, nor is there any justice for them. Such shameful events are a blot on the country and society." 

 "Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji met with Y. Puran Kumar Ji's family in Chandigarh, shared their grief, and demanded that strict action should be taken in this case," she added. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Kumar's family this morning and said his death is not about the respect of one family but all Dalits. He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to act immediately in the case. Addressing reporters after meeting the family, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said there was systematic discrimination against Kumar to demoralise him and damage his career. Kumar's wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. The officer's family is also seeking their arrest and has refused consent for post-mortem and cremation until their demands are met. PTI

