HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Commerce Secy-Led Team Heads To US For Trade Talks

Tue, 14 October 2025
Share:
08:36
image
A team of officials led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal is set to travel to Washington later this week, with a focus on reaching an early conclusion of the proposed trade agreement between India and the United States, a senior government official said on Monday.

"Discussions between India and the US are moving in a positive direction. A team will visit Washington this week. As we have said earlier, the first tranche of the BTA (bilateral trade agreement) will be finalised by the fall (of 2025)," the official said.

The official added that India was looking to increase its purchase of gas from the US, as the country might require more energy products in the long term. Stepping up such imports could also help address Washingtons longstanding concern over the trade deficit with India, which stood at $40.89 billion during FY25.

A team from the US Trade Representative had been planning to come to Delhi for an official round of talks in October. However, amid the ongoing US government shutdown, the Indian delegation will instead travel to Washington to hold an in-person discussion round. 

Officials are still to determine whether this round can be classified as an "official" negotiation, given the shutdown.

The visit follows a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, as well as the US India Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor's New Delhi visit.
 
Last week, Modi called up Trump to congratulate him on the Gaza peace plan. Both leaders also reviewed the 'good progress' made in trade negotiations. On Sunday, the US ambassador-designate met with Agrawal in New Delhi, where discussions focused on enhancing economic ties, including increasing investment in America.
 
Earlier, both countries last month discussed potential contours of a trade deal during the New York visit of a delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Previous trade talks scheduled in August were postponed after tensions escalated over the imposition of steep US tariffs on several Indian imports, including a 25 per cent punitive tariff for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.
 
Both sides are now negotiating a comprehensive resolution that addresses pending issues in the trade deal and Washingtons concerns over India's continued purchase of Russian oil.
  
The official also said that India and the European Union were yet to resolve matters related to agriculture, automobile, and the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in the latest round of free-trade agreement (FTA) talks, which concluded in Brussels on Friday. The 14th round of negotiations took place from October 6 to 10.

"The progress on the India-EU talks has been good, but some problems remain and need to be resolved. Issues that still need attention include agriculture, automobile, and CBAM," the official said, adding that the next round of negotiations could take place by the end of the month. India and the EU are working towards an "early conclusion" of the trade deal and targeting the year-end deadline.

-- Shreya Nandi, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! At UNGA, BJP MP slams Pak for child rights violations
LIVE! At UNGA, BJP MP slams Pak for child rights violations

Modi 'good friend', Munir 'favourite field marshal': Trump
Modi 'good friend', Munir 'favourite field marshal': Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Monday praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, saying 'India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top'.

Tharoor questions India's 'relative absence' at Gaza summit
Tharoor questions India's 'relative absence' at Gaza summit

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said India's presence at the Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the level of a Minister of State, was in stark contrast to the heads of state gathered there, and wondered whether the...

NDA ally to contest separately in Bihar after snub
NDA ally to contest separately in Bihar after snub

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an NDA member, announced it will contest 153 seats in the upcoming Bihar elections after not being allocated any seats by the NDA. The party claims the BJP's Bihar unit provided a negative...

Can CBI Stampede Probe Impact TN Polls?
Can CBI Stampede Probe Impact TN Polls?

If the TVK joins the NDA, there is every likelihood of the AIADMK winning an absolute majority in the 234 seat assembly and wanting to form a stand-alone government.In turn, it could mean that the BJP especially and the TVK equally so,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO