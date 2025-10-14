HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
BJP's 1st list of candidates out, Samrat Choudhary from...

Tue, 14 October 2025
15:14
The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively.

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and state minister Renu Devi will contest from Katihar and Bettiah, respectively. State ministers Nitish Mishra will seek re-election from the Jhanjharpur seat and Mangal Pandey from Siwan. 

Shreyasi Singh will join the fray from the Jamui seat, according to the list released by the BJP. Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on november 6 and 11. PTI

