At Gaza Peace Summit, Trump calls Meloni 'beautiful'

Tue, 14 October 2025
10:40
At the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, US President Donald Trump delivered a unscripted speech moments after signing the Gaza Peace Deal. Trump began by saying, "This is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for." 

Standing behind Trump were Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sherif, UK PM Keir Starmer, among other heads of state. 

Then, in a lighter moment he said "We have a woman, a young woman. She's a beautiful young woman. Now, if I use the word beautiful in the United States, that's the end of your political career. But I'll take my chances."

He then turned around and said, "Where is she," even as his comment drew laughter, and spotted Giorgia Meloni standing to his right, behind him, and said to her, "There she is, you don't mind being called beautiful." To which Meloni smiled and nodded in acceptance and Trump turned around back to the mic and said, "Thank you very much, because you are. She wanted to be here and she's incredible. They really respect her in Italy. She is a very successful politician in Italy."  

Finally, Trump called out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying with a grin, "You're friends of mine. I have a couple I don't like in particular but I won't tell you who. You'll never find out -- maybe you will." As the audience laughed, Trump beckoned Starmer up to the stage, praised him briefly -- "very nice of you' -- then sent him back just as he thought he'd speak. 

