HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Alert cops rescue 13 kids being trafficked to Goa

Tue, 14 October 2025
Share:
14:41
image
Thirteen children, including a girl, were rescued from a train in Jharkhand while they were being allegedly trafficked to Goa, officials said on Tuesday. Acting on intelligence inputs on Monday evening that some children were being trafficked through the Vasco da Gama (VSG) Weekly Express, RPF personnel boarded the train at Muri station, they said. 

"The personnel kept an eye on the children till the train reached the Ranchi station, where they were rescued. The children were aged between 12 and 17, and most of them had boarded the train at the Jasidih Junction," an RPF officer said. 

"When we questioned them about where they were going and who was with them, they didn't answer properly. They were unaware of why they were going to Goa. They only said that they had to arrive in Goa, where they would get some work," he said. 

The children were subsequently handed to officials of the Child Line, he said. A case was lodged with the GRP Ranchi regarding this, he added. In another operation on Sunday, three tribal boys were rescued at the Ranchi station while they were being trafficked to Agartala, officials said.

The boys, who belonged to the Asur tribe, were being sent to Agartala to work at a mill, they said. The accused in the case, identified as Jagatpal Oraon, was arrested on Monday. He told the police that he was given Rs 5,000 to bring the children from Gumla to Ranchi. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Alert cops rescue 13 kids being trafficked to Goa
LIVE! Alert cops rescue 13 kids being trafficked to Goa

JD-U MLA on dharna, MP mulls exit as cracks appear in NDA
JD-U MLA on dharna, MP mulls exit as cracks appear in NDA

Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal, who is understood to have a slim chance of getting a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls, on Tuesday sat on a dharna near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence.

EC bars bulk SMSes, political ads in Bihar's 'silent hour'
EC bars bulk SMSes, political ads in Bihar's 'silent hour'

The Election Commission has warned against the use of bulk SMSes and audio messages during the 48-hour 'silence period' before the conclusion of voting in the Bihar assembly polls. The EC has also mandated pre-certification of political...

Google plans $15 bn AI hub in Visakhapatnam
Google plans $15 bn AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Google plans to invest $15 billion over the next five years in setting an artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam, a senior official of the company said on Tuesday.

TISS students booked for GN Saibaba death anniversary event
TISS students booked for GN Saibaba death anniversary event

Police in Mumbai have registered a case against students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for allegedly holding an unapproved event to mark the death anniversary of former DU professor G N Saibaba and raising slogans in support...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO