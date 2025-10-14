Accident or suicide? Boy recording himself hanging dies

16:07





The incident came to light on Sunday when the Keshav Puram police received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital (DCBH) about a boy, later identified as a class 9 student, found hanging in his house. The boy was declared brought dead at the hospital, police said. According to the officer, the boy lived with his parents and elder sister.





"During the initial probe, it was found that the boy had hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a curtain. He also placed his mobile phone at a distance and recorded a video of the entire act," said the police officer.





The officer added that no foul play has been found so far. The scene of crime was inspected by the crime team and exhibits, including the mobile phone of the deceased, were recovered for forensic examination.





"The body was preserved at BJRM Hospital and later handed over to the family after postmortem," he added. Police said investigators are examining multiple angles, including the possibility that the boy might have been experimenting while shooting a video for social media. "We are verifying whether he was attempting to make a reel or if it was an act of suicide. The phone video and digital contents are being carefully analysed. There is no background noise or any voice in the video," said a police source.





Police said an inquiry is ongoing and statements of the family members are being recorded to understand the possible motive behind the incident. PTI

