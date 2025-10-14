HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Accident or suicide? Boy recording himself hanging dies

Tue, 14 October 2025
16:07
A 14-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in northwest Delhi's Tri Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. Police found a video on his phone which recorded the incident and they are looking into whether the boy was attempting to record a reel and it was an accident, or he intentionally ended his life. 

The incident came to light on Sunday when the Keshav Puram police received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital (DCBH) about a boy, later identified as a class 9 student, found hanging in his house. The boy was declared brought dead at the hospital, police said. According to the officer, the boy lived with his parents and elder sister. 

"During the initial probe, it was found that the boy had hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a curtain. He also placed his mobile phone at a distance and recorded a video of the entire act," said the police officer. 

 The officer added that no foul play has been found so far. The scene of crime was inspected by the crime team and exhibits, including the mobile phone of the deceased, were recovered for forensic examination. 

"The body was preserved at BJRM Hospital and later handed over to the family after postmortem," he added. Police said investigators are examining multiple angles, including the possibility that the boy might have been experimenting while shooting a video for social media. "We are verifying whether he was attempting to make a reel or if it was an act of suicide. The phone video and digital contents are being carefully analysed. There is no background noise or any voice in the video," said a police source.

Police said an inquiry is ongoing and statements of the family members are being recorded to understand the possible motive behind the incident. PTI

TOP STORIES

2 deputy CMs, 6 ministers in BJP's 1st Bihar list
2 deputy CMs, 6 ministers in BJP's 1st Bihar list

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and state minister Renu Devi will contest from Katihar and Bettiah, respectively.

South Asian University student sexually assaulted in Delhi
South Asian University student sexually assaulted in Delhi

The student was found injured, with her clothes torn, on campus on October 13, a day after she was reported missing, the police said on Tuesday.

'Pak may attempt Pahalgam-type attacks again'
'Pak may attempt Pahalgam-type attacks again'

'Pakistan does not have the capacity to fight a war with us. They do not want to fight a war. It does mischief as per its policy of 'bleed India through a thousand cuts'

EC bars bulk SMSes, political ads in Bihar's 'silent hour'
EC bars bulk SMSes, political ads in Bihar's 'silent hour'

The Election Commission has warned against the use of bulk SMSes and audio messages during the 48-hour 'silence period' before the conclusion of voting in the Bihar assembly polls. The EC has also mandated pre-certification of political...

