7 booked for marrying off 15-year-old girl in Thane

Tue, 14 October 2025
A case has been registered against seven persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly marrying off a 15-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday. 

Based on a complaint, the district rural police have registered a case under sections 143 (trafficking), 83 (marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage) and 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said.

As per the FIR, the teen girl's parents and the two women got her married to a man from Patan in Satara district in April this year despite knowing that she was underage.

The girl's parents allegedly took Rs 60,000 from the groom's family, he said. 

After marriage, the groom's family members allegedly mentally tortured the victim, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made.  -- PTI

