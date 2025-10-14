HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5 Durgapur gangrape accused taken to crime spot

Tue, 14 October 2025
Share:
13:05
The arrested accused in the case in police custody
The arrested accused in the case in police custody
West Bengal Police may take the five accused arrested in connection with the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur to the crime spot on Tuesday for reconstruction of the crime, a senior officer said. 

The arrested persons would be taken to the crime spot in the jungle adjacent to Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, which is close to the gates of the private medical college. 

"As reconstruction of the crime is a vital part of the investigation, we are planning to conduct it... it may take place today," the officer told PTI. Meanwhile, two of the five arrested accused were on Tuesday morning taken to their respective residences, primarily to find evidence linked to the crime which they may have concealed, he said. 

During the search, police seized a few clothes from the duo's homes, which were allegedly worn by them during the crime, the officer said. Earlier, the clothes of the other three arrested accused were seized from their possessions as a part of the investigation, he said. 

"These clothes will be sent for forensic examination. The results will help in our investigation," he said, adding that the background of the five arrested accused was also checked to find out whether they were involved in some crime in the past. The mobile phones seized from the possession of the five arrested accused were also sent for the tests, he said, adding that the police were also questioning fellow students of the survivor as part of their probe. Later in the day, the five arrested accused would be taken for medical examination, he said. 

Among the five arrested accused, one is a former security guard of the private college, while another is currently working with another hospital, the police officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Unhappy' Nitish Kumar summons JD-U leaders
LIVE! 'Unhappy' Nitish Kumar summons JD-U leaders

If you are Dalit, you can be...: Rahul on IPS officer's suicide
If you are Dalit, you can be...: Rahul on IPS officer's suicide

Gandhi said there was a lot of pressure on Kumar's family, particularly his two daughters.

WHO issues alert against Indian cough syrups. They are...
WHO issues alert against Indian cough syrups. They are...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an alert against three "substandard" oral cough syrups identified in India and urged national regulatory authorities worldwide to immediately notify it if these are detected in their country.

Drama in RJD camp: Lalu gives away tickets, Tejashwi stops it
Drama in RJD camp: Lalu gives away tickets, Tejashwi stops it

A stampede-like situation was witnessed on Monday outside 10, Circular Road, the bungalow allotted to the RJD supremo's wife Rabri Devi, a former CM, when the couple returned from Delhi, where they had appeared before a court.

Why I Gave My Staff 9-Day Diwali Holiday
Why I Gave My Staff 9-Day Diwali Holiday

'For us, it's not always about chasing revenue. It's about sustaining happiness and energy, because that's what drives long-term growth.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO