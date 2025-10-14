5 Durgapur gangrape accused taken to crime spot

13:05

The arrested accused in the case in police custody





The arrested persons would be taken to the crime spot in the jungle adjacent to Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, which is close to the gates of the private medical college.





"As reconstruction of the crime is a vital part of the investigation, we are planning to conduct it... it may take place today," the officer told PTI. Meanwhile, two of the five arrested accused were on Tuesday morning taken to their respective residences, primarily to find evidence linked to the crime which they may have concealed, he said.





During the search, police seized a few clothes from the duo's homes, which were allegedly worn by them during the crime, the officer said. Earlier, the clothes of the other three arrested accused were seized from their possessions as a part of the investigation, he said.





"These clothes will be sent for forensic examination. The results will help in our investigation," he said, adding that the background of the five arrested accused was also checked to find out whether they were involved in some crime in the past. The mobile phones seized from the possession of the five arrested accused were also sent for the tests, he said, adding that the police were also questioning fellow students of the survivor as part of their probe. Later in the day, the five arrested accused would be taken for medical examination, he said.





Among the five arrested accused, one is a former security guard of the private college, while another is currently working with another hospital, the police officer said. -- PTI

West Bengal Police may take the five accused arrested in connection with the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur to the crime spot on Tuesday for reconstruction of the crime, a senior officer said.