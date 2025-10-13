HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Zubeen Garg death case: 3 more Assamese expats from Singapore arrive in Guwahati for probe

Mon, 13 October 2025
Three more Assamese expats, who witnessed cultural icon Zubeen Garg's dying moments in Singapore, on Monday appeared before the police in Guwahati in response to the second notice against them, a top official said. 

Within the next two days, a few more Assamese NRIs living in Singapore are expected to come and record their statements before the Assam Police, he added. Jiolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sharma and Siddhartha Bora reached the CID headquarters in the morning, while another expat Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta is scheduled to arrive later in the day, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

"We have started our interrogation with the three. We are now waiting for the fourth person," he added. 

The police issued fresh summonses to 10 people associated with Assam Association Singapore as they failed to appear before the investigating agency within the deadline of October 6. Earlier, only one Assamese person from Singapore, Rupkamal Kalita, appeared before the CID and was interrogated for more than 24 hours before he was allowed to leave. -- PTI

