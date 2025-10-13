HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will Mamata say the same for men? CPI-M on gangrape

Mon, 13 October 2025
Share:
10:02
image
CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary, Mohammed Salim, launched a sharp attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "girls should not be allowed to go out at night" remarks after a medical student was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Salim asked if Mamata Banerjee would say the same for men in the State. "Men and Women are equal, does Mamata Banerjee accept this or not? Will she say the same for men? Women of all ages are feeling insecure in West Bengal right now...Police and law and order have collapsed in Bengal," he said. 

Alleging police protection for criminals, Salim said that the Mamata Banerjee government is at odds with the ideology of visionary leaders, including Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, who worked for the upliftment of women.

"She is a woman CM and restricting women, is there a Taliban rule here? Women can't walk freely at night; they can't go out for a job. WB police completely botched up the investigation, protecting the criminals...Their mentality and thought process are completely at odds with the ideology of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Vidya Sagar, and leftist movements," the CPI(M) State Secretary said. West Bengal CM's remarks have sparked a row across India, with several political leaders criticising her. Earlier today, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida strongly criticised Mamata Banerjee's remarks. Terming the remarks an "insult" to women in West Bengal, Parida said that a woman Chief Minister has "disappointed." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 20 Israeli hostages in Gaza likely to be released today
LIVE! 20 Israeli hostages in Gaza likely to be released today

'How Did She Come Out At 12.30 Am?': Mamata's Shocker
'How Did She Come Out At 12.30 Am?': Mamata's Shocker

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's advice to female boarders on Sunday about not venturing out late at night, in the aftermath of the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur, drew criticism from the Opposition, which...

Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan
Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan

'During the 5-day visit, Amir Khan Muttaqi would have, conceivably, bumped into our powerful security agencies one way or another and some interaction would have ensued, which, in turn, can lead to future dealings.''Indeed, this will be...

Man forced to wash Brahmin's feet, drink same water over post
Man forced to wash Brahmin's feet, drink same water over post

Purshottam Kushwaha, who belongs to an OBC community, allegedly posted on Instagram an Artificial Intelligence-generated image showing another villager, Annu Pandey, wearing a garland of shoes, the officials said.

Why Trump Wanted Nobel Peace Prize
Why Trump Wanted Nobel Peace Prize

Look at any picture or video of Donald Trump and infer if that inspires any thought of peace.Does he represent peace or does he symbolise aggression? asks Biswajit Dasgupta.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO