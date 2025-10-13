Will Mamata say the same for men? CPI-M on gangrape

10:02





Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Salim asked if Mamata Banerjee would say the same for men in the State. "Men and Women are equal, does Mamata Banerjee accept this or not? Will she say the same for men? Women of all ages are feeling insecure in West Bengal right now...Police and law and order have collapsed in Bengal," he said.





Alleging police protection for criminals, Salim said that the Mamata Banerjee government is at odds with the ideology of visionary leaders, including Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, who worked for the upliftment of women.





"She is a woman CM and restricting women, is there a Taliban rule here? Women can't walk freely at night; they can't go out for a job. WB police completely botched up the investigation, protecting the criminals...Their mentality and thought process are completely at odds with the ideology of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Vidya Sagar, and leftist movements," the CPI(M) State Secretary said. West Bengal CM's remarks have sparked a row across India, with several political leaders criticising her. Earlier today, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida strongly criticised Mamata Banerjee's remarks. Terming the remarks an "insult" to women in West Bengal, Parida said that a woman Chief Minister has "disappointed." -- ANI

