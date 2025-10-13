'War is over' in Gaza, says Trump

08:36

United States President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas will hold, saying that people are "tired of war" after centuries of conflict.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One, shortly after emplaning for Israel.

On being asked whether the war between Israel and Hamas is over, Trump responded, "The war is over..."

When asked if he believed the ceasefire deal would hold, the President replied, "I think it is going to hold. There are a lot of reasons why it's going to hold. But I think people are tired of it. It's been centuries... I think people are tired of it."

Before boarding his flight, Trump described the upcoming visit as "a very special time," calling it a moment filled with excitement and unity.

"This is going to be a very special time... Everybody's very excited about this moment in time," Trump said.

He went on to call the visit a remarkable occasion, stating, "This is a very special event... Everybody's cheering at one time. That's never happened before. Usually, if you have one cheering, the other isn't. The other is the opposite."

Reflecting on the rare sense of collective enthusiasm, Trump added, "This is the first time everybody is amazed and they're thrilled, and it's an honour to be involved."

"We're going to have an amazing time, and it's going to be something that's never happened before," he said. -- ANI