Follow Rediff on:      
Trump and Netanyahu ride together

Mon, 13 October 2025
12:53
Pic: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein
Pic: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is riding along with US President Donald Trump in the presidential limousine as they head now to the Knesset building in Jerusalem, reports CNN. 

The two men were seen speaking inside the vehicle before it departed the airport tarmac.

Trump successfully pressured Netanyahu into accepting this week's ceasefire-for-hostages deal, but there could still be tough discussions ahead. While Netanyahu warned last night the "military campaign is not over," Trump was definitive when speaking last night on Air Force One.

"The war is over" he told reporters. "The war is over, you understand that?"

Ahead of Trump's arrival, a drone shot showed the depiction of Trump's silhouette on the Tel Aviv beachfront with the words "thank you". Crowds held up posters of Trump ahead of his arrival. The first seven hostages of the twenty living have been handed over by the Red Cross to Israeli forces in Northern Gaza, I24 News Israel has reported. According to Times of Israel, crowds erupted in loud cheers upon hearing the news at the Hostages Square.

