HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TN govt shuts down manufacturing of deadly cough syrup Coldrif

Mon, 13 October 2025
Share:
13:02
image
The manufacturing licence for making cough syrup Coldrif has been completely revoked and the firm has been shut down says the Tamil Nadu government. 

The ED on Monday raided premises linked to Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and top officials of the Tamil Nadu FDA as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said. 

At least seven premises in Chennai are being covered by the Enforcement Directorate as part of the action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. At least 20 children, mostly under the age of five, have died after being administered Coldrif in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Durgapur medical student rape: Two more held, total 5
LIVE! Durgapur medical student rape: Two more held, total 5

2nd Test Updates: Bumrah strikes again, WI 9 down
2nd Test Updates: Bumrah strikes again, WI 9 down

'It may cost...': Dissent in NDA over Bihar seat-sharing pact
'It may cost...': Dissent in NDA over Bihar seat-sharing pact

Smaller allies of the ruling NDA in Bihar, including HAM and RLM, have expressed resentment over the seat-sharing arrangements announced for the upcoming assembly elections, raising concerns about the alliance's unity.

On poll eve, Tejashwi, Lalu, Rabri booked in IRCTC scam
On poll eve, Tejashwi, Lalu, Rabri booked in IRCTC scam

A court in Delhi has framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case, paving the way for a trial.

Hamas releases Israeli hostages after 2 years
Hamas releases Israeli hostages after 2 years

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO