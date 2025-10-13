TN govt shuts down manufacturing of deadly cough syrup Coldrif

13:02





The ED on Monday raided premises linked to Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and top officials of the Tamil Nadu FDA as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.





At least seven premises in Chennai are being covered by the Enforcement Directorate as part of the action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. At least 20 children, mostly under the age of five, have died after being administered Coldrif in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. -- PTI

The manufacturing licence for making cough syrup Coldrif has been completely revoked and the firm has been shut down says the Tamil Nadu government.