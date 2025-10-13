HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tej Pratap to contest Bihar polls from Mahua

Mon, 13 October 2025
Share:
20:38
image
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav will contest the Bihar elections from Mahua as his newly-floated party, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), announced candidates for 21 seats on Monday. 

Yadav, a former minister in the state government, floated the party after his father expelled him from the RJD in May.

"Our national president, Tej Pratap Yadav, will contest the assembly elections from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district," JJD state chief Madan Yadav said, releasing the names of candidates for 21 seats.

Yadav had represented the Mahua seat till 2020 when RJD shifted him to Hasanpur.

The JJD fielded Sanjay Yadav in Madhepura, Taurif Rahman in Narkatiaganj, Dharmendra in Barauli, and Braj Bihari Bhatt in Kuchaikot, among others. 

Yadav was expelled from the RJD for six years, a day after he 'confessed' on social media to being 'in a relationship' with a woman named Anushka.

He, however, deleted the post later, claiming that his account was 'hacked'. 

Prasad also disowned him, due to his 'irresponsible behaviour'.

A few days after his expulsion, Yadav had alleged that there was a 'conspiracy' to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.

His expulsion came barely a few months ahead of the assembly polls, which the RJD is fighting under the leadership of Tejashwi.

The two brothers are among the four of the nine siblings active in politics. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NDA puts off Bihar candidate list amid discontent
LIVE! NDA puts off Bihar candidate list amid discontent

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Israel's highest award
Netanyahu nominates Trump for Israel's highest award

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday nominated United States President Donald Trump for the Israel Prize, the country's highest civilian honour, hailing him as 'the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House'.

Hamas frees all 20 Israeli hostages as part of Gaza plan
Hamas frees all 20 Israeli hostages as part of Gaza plan

The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also expected to be handed over as part of the deal.

JD-U, BJP discuss seat sacrifice to calm restive allies
JD-U, BJP discuss seat sacrifice to calm restive allies

Having struck a seat-sharing deal, leaders of the Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party sat across the table in Patna on Monday to thrash out, among other things, constituencies they planned to swap or give up in favour of...

Kerala school declares holiday amid hijab row
Kerala school declares holiday amid hijab row

A private school in Kerala declared a two-day holiday following a dispute with parents over a student's hijab. The school alleges outside interference, while the parents claim discrimination.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO