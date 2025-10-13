Stock markets decline over fresh tariffs on China

16:42





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 173.77 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 82,327.05, snapping its two-day rally. During the day, it tanked 457.68 points or 0.55 per cent to 82,043.14. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 58 points or 0.23 per cent to 25,227.35 as 30 of its constituents closed lower, 19 with gains and one unchanged.





Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Tata Consultancy Services were the major laggards. However, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were among the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell on Monday due to selling in IT and FMCG shares and a weak trend in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods from November 1.