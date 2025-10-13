HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Should we not meet?: Siddaramaiah denies meet for cabinet rejig

Mon, 13 October 2025
Share:
15:57
image
Rejecting the buzz that his scheduled dinner meeting for cabinet colleagues was linked to the proposed cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the banquet has nothing to do with the rejig.

The meeting gains significance amid speculations about a change of guard and cabinet reshuffle in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution". 

"I often host dinners, it was not possible for some time now, so I'm hosting," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bagalkote in response to a question regarding the dinner meeting. 

Asked if this was a special dinner, he replied, "There is nothing special in the dinner, it is a normal dinner. It may be special in your (media) view and for the opposition party, that's all. Food will be normal." 

Asked about cabinet expansion or reshuffle, he said, "It has nothing to do with this (dinner). Reshuffle has nothing to do with hosting a dinner." Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the CM asked whether such a gathering was an offence? "Should we not meet? I can't understand. Listening to the BJP, you (media) have made our meeting over dinner an offence. Why are you asking then? We keep meeting always," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question. 

According to party sources, Siddaramaiah and his camp are pushing for a cabinet reshuffle. They said, any move by the Chief Minister to effect a cabinet reshuffle, as the government is about to complete 2.5 years in office, will be widely seen as a message that he is at the helm and will continue to do so. 

The action may come across as a setback for Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who is known to be waiting to lay claim to the chief minister's chair. Shivakumar had on Saturday played down speculations about the cabinet reshuffle in the state, calling it a "rumour" in the media. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After 2 harrowing years hostages embracing families: Trump
LIVE! After 2 harrowing years hostages embracing families: Trump

2nd Test Updates: 50 up for India in 121 chase
2nd Test Updates: 50 up for India in 121 chase

Hamas frees all 20 Israeli hostages as part of Gaza plan
Hamas frees all 20 Israeli hostages as part of Gaza plan

The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also expected to be handed over as part of the deal.

Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft
Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft

Less than a month before assembly polls in Bihar, a Delhi court on Monday framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav...

Why Mamata is seeking compensation from Bhutan
Why Mamata is seeking compensation from Bhutan

Mamata said at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district that the losses occurred owing to rainwater flowing down from Bhutan through various rivers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO