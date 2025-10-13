SC to hear Sahara firm's plea on sale of assets to Adani Properties tomorrow

17:14





As per the apex court website, a special bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh will hear the plea at 2 pm on Tuesday. On Monday, a lawyer sought the hearing of a separate plea seeking release of the salaries of employees of a Sahara group firm. He said salaries of employees of the Sahara Communications have been withheld since 2014.





Another counsel, appearing for one of the purchasers of Sahara properties, sought listing of another plea seeking directions to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to release the documents pertaining to sale of certain properties. -- PTI

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Tuesday a plea of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL) seeking its nod to sell various properties, including Amby Valley in Maharashtra and Shahara Saher in Lucknow, to Adani Properties Private Limited.