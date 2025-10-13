HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC to hear Sahara firm's plea on sale of assets to Adani Properties tomorrow

Mon, 13 October 2025
Share:
17:14
image
The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Tuesday a plea of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL) seeking its nod to sell various properties, including Amby Valley in Maharashtra and Shahara Saher in Lucknow, to Adani Properties Private Limited. 

As per the apex court website, a special bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh will hear the plea at 2 pm on Tuesday. On Monday, a lawyer sought the hearing of a separate plea seeking release of the salaries of employees of a Sahara group firm. He said salaries of employees of the Sahara Communications have been withheld since 2014. 

Another counsel, appearing for one of the purchasers of Sahara properties, sought listing of another plea seeking directions to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to release the documents pertaining to sale of certain properties. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After 2 harrowing years hostages embracing families: Trump
LIVE! After 2 harrowing years hostages embracing families: Trump

2nd Test Updates: 50 up for India in 121 chase
2nd Test Updates: 50 up for India in 121 chase

Hamas frees all 20 Israeli hostages as part of Gaza plan
Hamas frees all 20 Israeli hostages as part of Gaza plan

The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also expected to be handed over as part of the deal.

Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft
Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft

Less than a month before assembly polls in Bihar, a Delhi court on Monday framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav...

Why Mamata is seeking compensation from Bhutan
Why Mamata is seeking compensation from Bhutan

Mamata said at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district that the losses occurred owing to rainwater flowing down from Bhutan through various rivers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO