HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 88.67 against US dollar

Mon, 13 October 2025
Share:
20:21
image
The rupee appreciated five paise to close at 88.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by suspected RBI intervention and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Forex traders said the domestic unit faced some resistance as renewed trade war tensions between the US and China led to risk aversion in global markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.75 and traded in the range of 88.57-88.79 before settling at 88.67 (provisional), registering a rise of 5 paise than its previous close.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NDA puts off Bihar candidate list amid discontent
LIVE! NDA puts off Bihar candidate list amid discontent

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Israel's highest award
Netanyahu nominates Trump for Israel's highest award

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday nominated United States President Donald Trump for the Israel Prize, the country's highest civilian honour, hailing him as 'the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House'.

Hamas frees all 20 Israeli hostages as part of Gaza plan
Hamas frees all 20 Israeli hostages as part of Gaza plan

The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also expected to be handed over as part of the deal.

JD-U, BJP discuss seat sacrifice to calm restive allies
JD-U, BJP discuss seat sacrifice to calm restive allies

Having struck a seat-sharing deal, leaders of the Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party sat across the table in Patna on Monday to thrash out, among other things, constituencies they planned to swap or give up in favour of...

Kerala school declares holiday amid hijab row
Kerala school declares holiday amid hijab row

A private school in Kerala declared a two-day holiday following a dispute with parents over a student's hijab. The school alleges outside interference, while the parents claim discrimination.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO