Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 88.67 against US dollar

20:21





Forex traders said the domestic unit faced some resistance as renewed trade war tensions between the US and China led to risk aversion in global markets.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.75 and traded in the range of 88.57-88.79 before settling at 88.67 (provisional), registering a rise of 5 paise than its previous close. -- PTI

The rupee appreciated five paise to close at 88.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by suspected RBI intervention and fresh foreign fund inflows.