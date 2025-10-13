Pakistan PM arrives for Gaza peace meet, lauds Trump

14:33









US President Donald Trump is on a whirlwind diplomatic visit to Israel and Egypt, where he will address the Israeli parliament and participate in a signing ceremony of the Gaza peace deal. The President arrived in Tel this morning. The tightly scheduled visit includes a private meeting with families of hostages at the Knesset, followed by a public address to Israeli lawmakers. This is Trump's first visit to Israel after he announced the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. This visit also coincides with the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives for the Gaza peace meet: "Alhamdolillah, arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh this morning to attend the signing ceremony of the landmark Gaza peace plan -- a crucial step towards lasting peace in the Middle East. Grateful to our co-hosts, President El Sisi and President Trump. We would not have seen this moment without President Trump's outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment. It took his single minded pursuit of peace to end the needless killing and destruction. Today's ceremony marks the closing of a genocidal chapter, one that the international community must ensure is never repeated anywhere again. The brave and resilient Palestinian people deserve to live in a free Palestine, with pre 1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as their capital city."