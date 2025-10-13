HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan PM arrives for Gaza peace meet, lauds Trump

Mon, 13 October 2025
14:33
image
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives for the Gaza peace meet: "Alhamdolillah, arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh this morning to attend the signing ceremony of the landmark Gaza peace plan -- a crucial step towards lasting peace in the Middle East. Grateful to our co-hosts, President El Sisi and President Trump. We would not have seen this moment without President Trump's outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment. It took his single minded pursuit of peace to end the needless killing and destruction. Today's ceremony marks the closing of a genocidal chapter, one that the international community must ensure is never repeated anywhere again. The brave and resilient Palestinian people deserve to live in a free Palestine, with pre 1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as their capital city."


US President Donald Trump is on a whirlwind diplomatic visit to Israel and Egypt, where he will address the Israeli parliament and participate in a signing ceremony of the Gaza peace deal. The President arrived in Tel this morning. The tightly scheduled visit includes a private meeting with families of hostages at the Knesset, followed by a public address to Israeli lawmakers. This is Trump's first visit to Israel after he announced the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. This visit also coincides with the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan.

LIVE! Netanyahu meets Trump at Knesset, speaks to Sisi

2nd Test Updates: Greaves 50 gives WI 120 lead

Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft

Less than a month before assembly polls in Bihar, a Delhi court on Monday framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav...

Kannan, who quit IAS over Article 370, joins Congress

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from service in 2019 as a mark of protest against the "shutdown" of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, joined the Congress on Monday.

MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi

A video surfaced showing an MNS office-bearer slapping a woman who allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Marathi language at Kalwa railway station in Thane. Police confirmed no complaint was filed as the matter was settled between...

