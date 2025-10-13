HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nobody moves the world as much as Trump: Netanyahu

Mon, 13 October 2025
Speaking in Israeli Parliament, PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, "I have seen many a lot of US presidents, but I have never seen anyone move the world so quickly and decisively as our friend President Donald J Trump."

Netanyahu says he is "committed to this peace" following the release of the living hostages held in Gaza, while speaking in his country's Knesset.

Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump, who is set to give a speech in the parliament shortly, for his "pivotal leadership in putting forward a proposal that got the backing of almost the entire world."

