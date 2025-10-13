HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Netanyahu meets Trump at Knesset, speaks to Sisi

Mon, 13 October 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump in the Knesset Chamber on Monday and spoke to Egyptian President Al Sisi as he accepted the invitation to join the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el Sheikh, Israeli media reported citing Channel 12 news. 

While at the Knesset, Trump signed the guest book and wrote, "This is my great honor - A great and beautiful day. A new beginning." 

Meanwhile, Times of Israel reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al-Sissi, as US President Donald Trump listens in, Channel 12 news reported. Times of Israel added that in the call, apparently brokered by Trump at the Knesset, Netanyahu accepted an invitation by the Egyptian leader to join the international summit on Trump's Gaza peace plan in Sharm El-Sheikh today, according to the report. 

US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday as the exchange of hostages continues. He was welcomed by the top brass of Israel, and upon entry into the Israeli airspace, the Air Control thanked Trump, saying that his visit carries a deep meaning for the people. -- ANI

